3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has warned the Majority Caucus not to expect cooperation from the group following the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson on a daily basis.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday quashed an application by the legal team of Gyakye Quayson seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision to try the legislator on a daily basis.

In an interaction with journalists in Parliament, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the ruling undermines the constitutional provision which stipulates that a Member of Parliament shall not absent himself or herself for more than fifteen sittings.

The Minority Leader warned that as long as Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution continues, the Minority will never cooperate with the Majority on anything in the House.

“Since they have escalated the persecution of James Gyakye Quayson, they should not expect cooperation from us, and we will not announce our strategy going forward, but what we can say is that all options are on the table, and they should not expect cooperation from us. I won’t go into the details but let them be assured that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer and that is the position of the Minority.”

“Let Ghanaians be aware that the NPP doesn’t have the moral right to talk about patriotism because if you are patriotic you will not abandon Parliament and use state resources to be campaigning as the Vice President is doing. So let the public be aware that, it is not the NDC members of Parliament who do not want to do government business, but it is the NPP members.”

Source: citifmonline.com