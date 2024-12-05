41 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged party supporters to remain vigilant against what he described as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) “skirt and blouse” campaign tactics.

Speaking at the NDC’s final rally held at Zurak Park in Madina, Asiedu Nketia called on party members to stay resolute and united as they cast their ballots.

He stressed the importance of voting decisively for both the NDC presidential and parliamentary candidates, dismissing any attempts to split the vote.

“I want to urge you: all of a sudden, the NPP has found a reason to campaign for John Mahama and our parliamentary candidate. Tell them we have seen through all their tricks. President Mahama is going back into office with a solid majority in Parliament. We are not going to fall for the tricks of the skirt and blouse people. We are voting for President Mahama and our parliamentary candidates. I have worked with the 276 parliamentary candidates of this party across the country, and I am convinced we are returning to office with a very strong majority in Parliament,” he stated.