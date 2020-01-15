1 hour ago

A member of music group 4X4, Coded, has urged his colleagues not to not force themselves to stay relevant when their influence or fame has gone down.

Taking his turn on actor Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interviews series which was posted on YouTube on Monday, January 13, Coded said, “I don’t see the reason why an old musician will try and compete with the young ones when they have enjoyed their time in the past.

"A musician must know that they cannot stay on top forever. For instance, why would 4X4 try and compete with the likes of Medikal, KiDi or Sarkodie when we have enjoyed our time in the past."

According to Coded, real name Russell Edem Avornyo, he sees it as a bother trying to fit into the system when you are no longer relevant.

“I see this as troubling your mind when you know the fans you had before may not be interested in what you do now,” he said.

Coded also disclosed that most of the old artistes are paid nothing when they go and support their colleagues at their concerts.

“Almost all the old musicians are paid nothing when they go out to support other musicians who have their concerts. They just want to tell the fans they are still there,” he stated.

When Kwaku Manu asked whether 4X4 was no more, Coded said all the members in the group had decided to embark on individual projects.

“We actually sat down and decided what we want to do with the group and we decided each should embark on a solo project. It was not money or our wives who caused the separation. It was a decision by the 4x4 group we formed 17 years ago,” he said.