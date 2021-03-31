3 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been advised to reject the unqualified apology rendered from by the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi after the latter came to the realization that all the allegations leveled against him did not hold water.

“It was sarcastic and not a genuine apology from Brogya Genfi. So Ken should reject it and move forward with the good works he is doing for Mother Ghana”, Communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Boadi Soadwa admonished on Otec FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The one-time Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of NDC and currently a leading member of the party is on record to have petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Finance Minister on his asset declaration

Yaw Brogya Genfi, also petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, to investigate a $2.25 billion bond issued by the government of Ghana

In a dramatic U-turn, he has indicated in letter of apology to the Finance Minister after coming to realization, all the allegations leveled against Mr. Ken Ofori Atta did not hold water.

However, commenting on the apology during panel discussion, Mr. Boadi Soadwa believes the apology should not be accepted by the Minister.

“I don’t think it should be accepted at all. Brogya is not genuine”, the NPP Communicator told host, Dr. Cash.