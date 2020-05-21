1 hour ago

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has been advised to stay off the microphone whenever she is not ready for interviews.

After stirring controversy over weekend, the 'Wafom Kwan' hit maker is the news again for walking out of an interview with broadcast giant, Joy News.

Onua TV interview

In a recent interview with Onua TV, Patience Nyarko asserted that Joe Mettle has no rhythm in the composition of music in Ghana, as has been made to understand by many. She said Mettle only samples his songs from Methodist church and the Church of Pentecost.

She asserted that, Joe Mettle will fall flat should the said religious groups ban all gospel artistes from copying their songs.

Fans attack Patience Nyarko

However, a section of the Ghanaian populace found her comments to be unattractive towards Mettle's brand and launched a barrage of attack on her on social media.

While some said she was just being jealous of the success of her colleague, others fired that she should shut up because she was nowhere nearer to Mettle in the Ministry in which the two find themselves.

Joy News' interview

Subsequently, in an interview with Joy News' Becky, she asked whether or not Patience Nyarko knew Joe Mettle's song 'Bo Noo Ni' and she replied 'yes'.

Becky then pushed her further whether the song was a Methodist or Pentecostal song.

But in response, Patience Nyarko asked whether that was the reason why the reporter had earlier indicated Joe Mettle had written over 40 songs. Becky said it was a research done by the online portal Ghanaweekend.com to which the 'Obi Nyanime' artiste said they could add 60 to the list to make 100.

Angry Patience Nyarko then walked out of the interview, saying: "Don't push me".

Don't get near the mic if you're not ready

Reacting to the development, however, Ghanaian law graduate and a Pentecost Elder, Gideon Afo, indicated Patience Nyarko needed to be woken up.

According to him, although he cannot entirely fault her for walking out of the reporter in the said interview, but she could have intelligently answered the questions.

"...Someone should "wake up" Patience Nyarko. I don't begrudge her for angrily walking out on the journalist since the interview lost focus; it was all about Joe Mettle. It is clear the interviewer had an agenda from the line of questioning but no matter how silly a question is, with emotional intelligence you can have a better way of going about it", his Facebook post read.

Elder Afo remarked that Patience Nyarko is a great gospel artiste and therefore must work on how she interacts with the public and the media. He advised that she should not get closer to the mic once she is not ready to speak.

"...If you are not ready to speak, you don't get near the mic. She is a great Gospel Artist but must work on her public/media relations", said Elder Gideon Afo.