Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to hinder persons who want to become the party’s flabearer for the next general elections.

Addressing party stakeholders as part of his ‘Thank you’ tour in the Western Region on Thursday, October 14, 2021, Mahama said the party must rally behind any candidate who will emerge victorious after their primaries.

“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there we will do our flagbearership elections.”

“The NDC is a democratic party so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. We must all support whoever emerges victorious into the 2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” he said.

There have been rumours about some senior members of the NDC lacing their boots to contest the flagbearer slot.

In a video making rounds on social media, a former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is seen soliciting support for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Though it is unclear whether the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana would contest for the flagbearer position, sources indicate that there is a possibility.

However, some big wigs in the party believe John Mahama is the NDC’s best bet at winning the next elections.

One of such persons is the former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sport, Joseph Yamin. Mr. Yamin.

In a post on Facebook, he said the NDC shouldn’t allow anyone to contest John Mahama in the party’s next presidential primaries.

Another person with a similar position is former Minister for Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

He has even gone ahead to predict a massive defeat for any member of the party who contests John Mahama for the flagbearer position.

“John Mahama is our next candidate. We are going to endorse unanimously him as our candidate in the next congress. Anyone who will be courageous enough to come forward will not have more than 1%.”

“This does not mean we do not have other viable candidates. We do, but John Mahama is the candidate people identify more with. They have come to identify with him more.”

Source: citifmonline.com