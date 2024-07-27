4 hours ago

Big Joe Frazier, a veteran Hiplife musician, has cautioned popular actor Agya Koo, born Kofi Adu, not to justify hardships in Ghana by comparing them to those in other countries abroad.

He told Amansan Krakye in an interview that he was disappointed in Agya Koo for trying to make it look like hardships are everywhere in the world when people complain.

“You cannot compare Ghana to abroad, so even if there are hardships everywhere in the world, which I know, it’s not like the difficulties we are facing in Ghana,” Big Joe Frazier stated.

“As for abroad, the systems are working, so even if there are sufferings abroad, what you’ll eat, sleep, or wear is not something you need to worry about. In abroad, at least you’ll get some jobs to do to pay your bills, so you can never compare because here in Ghana, getting a job is even a problem,” he remarked.

“That’s why I was disappointed in Agya Koo for pretending and not putting himself in the shoes of the suffering masses when he said hardships are everywhere and not limited to Ghana alone.”

Source: mynewsgh.com