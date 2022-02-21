1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been admonished not to disappoint the Ghanaian journalists who have stood with them all these years when they are back to power in the future.

This is according to US-based Ghanaian journalist and social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor.

This was after Power FM broadcaster Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was released from prison Monday morning.

Mr. Boamah Bennie was on February 8, 2022, thrown to jail for 14 days after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

The broadcaster was hauled to the High Court after he was captured on tape claiming that President Nana Akufo-Addo after the December polls in 2020, met with some eight judges including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of attempting to influence them in case of any election petition.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who led the prosecution, argued that the culprit ought to be penalized to deter others from making such unsubstantiated claims.

The presiding judge on the case, Justice Elfreda Dankyi, found the suspect guilty and fined him GH¢3,000 in addition to the jail term as he was not able to sufficiently prove his allegation to the court.

He was released on Monday, February 21, 2022, after serving his sentence at the Nsawam Prisons.

Reacting to the development, Kevin Taylor indicated the NDC should take notice of Oheneba Boamah and all other journalists who have suffered in various forms just for aligning themselves with umbrella party and reward them in their next government.

"Power FM journalist Oheneba Boamah Bennie released from Nsawam Prison after serving his jail term.

"The NDC should bookmark these happening and never let down those like Oheneba who stood with them while they were in opposition when they are given another Opportunity to serve in the nearest future," Kevin Taylor wrote on his Loud Silence Media Facebook page.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com