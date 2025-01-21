2 days ago

The Asanteman has urged President John Mahama to prioritise ongoing and future development projects in the Ashanti Region.

This was made known during the President’s visit to the first Akwasidae Festival of the year in Kumasi.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II called on President Mahama to ensure that the region remains a top priority in his development agenda, emphasizing the need for continuity and progress across the kingdom.

“You shall not let us down all the ongoing developmental projects within the kingdom, not only in Kumasi, but spread over the rest of the kingdom, like your own brother’s kingdom, Mampong, you won’t let us down,” he said.

The Mamponghene also expressed confidence in President Mahama’s efforts to streamline government, particularly in reducing the number of ministerial appointments.

He urged the President to ensure that those tasked with overseeing development projects remain committed to advancing the needs of the Ashanti Region.

“What we know is that we feel we are streamlining the number of the ministers, ministerial posts you are creating, but we trust that those who matter and whose duty devolve in developmental projects, you should always remind them that that’s Asanteman should be number one, because now you are our precious president of mother, Ghana,“ Daasebre Osei Bonsu II added.

President Mahama, who attended the Akwasidae Festival to thank the Asanteman Council for their support during the 2024 elections, assured the gathering of his commitment to equitable development.

He acknowledged the region’s contribution to his electoral victory and pledged to ensure that ongoing and future projects across the kingdom are completed.

This dialogue between the President and the traditional leaders highlights the importance of collaboration between the government and traditional authorities to achieve national development goals.