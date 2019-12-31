1 hour ago

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says it does not intend to get involved in the ongoing political discussion about the controversial licensure exams for teachers in the country.

It comes in the wake of reports that an executive member of GNAT has criticised former President John for promising to cancel the policy should the NDC win the 2020 polls.

In a statement, GNAT said it stands for the interest of its members and will not be drawn into political discussions.

Mahama says he will abolish the licensure examination for teachers if he is elected as President.

” I will cancel licensure exams for teachers. The Eastern corridor will be given a major priority,” Mr. Mahama said among other promises.