2 hours ago

Dr Daniel Asare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), on Thursday said the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) on the two suspected cases of coronavirus, have proven negative.

To allay the fears of Ghanaians, Dr Asare said there was no cause for alarm and that Ghanaians should keep calm and not panic.

He said the county’s surveillance systems structures were on high alert to detect and address any suspected case.

Dr Asare granted a media interview shortly after a press release by the Ministry of Health on the test results of the suspected cases.

He said the anxiety exhibited by Ghanaians within these few hours of the outbreak of the news that Korle-bu had isolated two cases of suspected coronavirus, demonstrated the fact that there was a high suspicion index, and said the patients involved have since been discharged and commended for their patience and cooperation.

“We are, however, encouraging the public to adhere to all the preventive and safety rules and regulations such as proper handwashing with soap and water, or use of alcohol-based hand rubs, covering of mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, as well as early reporting to health facilities for prompt treatment”.

The CEO explained that the present coronavirus, which was a new type similar to what causes influenza, thrive in cold weather, and the current hot temperature being experienced in Ghana and other African countries, would make it unfavorable for the virus to flourish, although their possibility of being transported into the country could not be ruled out.

Two foreign nationals- a Chinese and an Argentine were on Wednesday February 5, quarantined after being suspected of having the coronavirus at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The foreigners, who have been living together in the country for some days, reported to the facility having developed some symptoms suspected to be coronavirus.

Samples of their blood were taken to NMIMR, for further analysis and results came out negative.