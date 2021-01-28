3 hours ago

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to provoke the Supreme Court Judges in their election petition before the Court.

Lawyers for John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the ongoing Presidential election petition, incurred the wrath of the Supreme Court Panel adjudicating the matter on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 resulting in the panel serving notice of its intention to dismiss the election.

This followed remarks by Counsel for the Petitioner, Tony Lithur that the team has not filed its witness statement as directed by the panel.

The Supreme Court ordered the petitioner (Mr Mahama) to file his witness statement by Thursday, January 21, for commencement of the court hearing of the case.

But Lawyer Lithur told the court that his client has filed a stay of proceedings along with an application for the Apex Court to review the earlier decision by the court to dismiss his leave to serve the 1st Respondent, Electoral Commission (EC) some 12 interrogatories.

However, his explanation for their inability to go by the court’s directives did not sit down well with the panel who then issued a word of caution to them.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, January 28.

Addressing the issue, Sam Pyne called on the petitioner to humbly withdraw his case if he thinks his case has no subtance.

''They must stop those dribbles and that thing they're doing to seemingly provoke the Supreme Court Judges. If you think you don't have any case, it's very simple. You can come and tell us you have withdrawn your case',' he said.