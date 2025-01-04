9 hours ago

The Gbese Stool, under the leadership of Paramount Chief Nii Ayi Bonte II, has cautioned individuals against constructing wooden structures on the Katamanto lands, emphasizing that the property is not owned by the government.

At a press conference, Nii Ayi Bonte II reiterated the Gbese Stool’s claim to the land, outlining plans to collaborate with investors for its development to maximize its potential and utility.

While expressing sympathy for victims of the recent fire outbreak in the area, the chief firmly stated that unauthorized rebuilding activities would not be tolerated.

To ensure compliance, the Gbese Stool has established a task force to oversee the removal of unapproved structures from the land.

“The land has an owner, so no one should take the law into their hands and build any wooden structures. We will not accept this attitude again. That is why we are having this press conference to inform everyone that we are bringing in investors from April to change the place.

“We are cautioning anyone who has put up any structures without our permission to pull them down because we will be sending a task force to the grounds to ensure no one puts up any illegal structures,” he stated.

In the early hours of January 2, 2025, a devastating fire swept through the Kantamanto Market in Accra, leaving traders in despair as they counted their losses.

The market, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of goods, was reduced to ashes in a matter of hours.

The scene was one of heartbreak and chaos. Traders, many of whom had invested their life savings into their businesses, sifted through the charred remains of their stalls, hoping to salvage anything of value.