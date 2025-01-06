5 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Fire Service has warned against the immediate reconstruction of the Kantamanto market by victims.

This follows attempts to reconstruct structures that were destroyed by a devastating fire that ravaged the market, destroying thousands of shops.

At a press conference in Accra, Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO II Rashid Nisawu advised victims to seek fire precautions before rebuilding lest the risk of another fire incident.

“As we speak, I have spoken to them, the authorities and I have made them aware that if they have not come for professional advice and go on with the reconstruction [and] if they are not lucky and one day there is fire, they will be telling the same story.

“The last time the minister came to sympathise with them, I suggested that even if they have to construct, they have to come for advice, and then we give them standardise structures and the type of materials that they should use. But I cannot go in there and force them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, ACFO II Rashid Nisawu dismissed claims by some victims that fire officers visited the fire scene with petrol to escalate the inferno

“As for the people making allegations that we poured petrol on the fire at the time we attempted to bring the situation under control, that is the reason we are holding this press conference to explain to the people of Ghana.

“Why on earth should anybody put petrol in a fire tender and pour it on the fire? Even if you take petrol there, you will get burnt yourself… So that is unfortunate, to say the least,” he stated.