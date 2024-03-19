18 minutes ago

The Office of the President has asked Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-LGBTQI+ bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The caution according to the Presidency is due to two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo dated March 18.

The statement explained the applications seek to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain him from assenting it into law, pending the final determination of the matter.

The statement disclosed that the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame had informed the President that he had been duly served with both applications.

In light of this, the Attorney-General advised the President not to take any action concerning the Bill until the issues raised by the suits are resolved by the Supreme Court.

“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits.

“In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” it added.

Read the full statement below: