2 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has justified why Chairperson for the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa needs to be guarded by the Military.

According to him, Jean Mensa’s life has been threatened on several occasions in this country than any public servant should endure.

Therefore, although the EC Chairperson may even be comfortable with the security been provided to her by the Security Agencies that find it prudent to, she has to accept it in order to keep safe.

Unlike claims that the job of the Police has been taken from them, Gabby indicates that it’s a collaborative effort between the Police and Military to ensure that the EC boss is safe.

He said “This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?”

Source: mynewsgh.com