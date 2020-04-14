3 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has asked President Akufo-Addo to ensure adequate funding of Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) and Power Producers following government’s announced subsidies on power.

“In order for us the people of Ghana to realize the needed benefits from the subsidies on the electricity tariffs announced, I urge the President to assure and fund the ECG and the Power Producers to enable them discharge their duties without interruptions due to inadequate funds to purchase fuel to produce power,” Mr Mahama said in a brief address while he donated food items to support some 20,000 households in lockdown areas.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 6th national Address on the novel coronavirus indicated that government will fully cover the bills of low income consumers of electricity in the country for three months.

According to him, the decision is part of additional measures being taken by government to mitigate the impact the outbreak of the virus is having on the public.

Meanwhile, the former President thus acknowledged government’s response to the call of Ghanaians in the implementation of a raft of policy interventions that seek to reduce the unintended consequences of the pandemic on Ghanaians.

Notwithstanding, he reiterated his call for temporary reduction of LPG prices to enable households to opt for its use in the ongoing Lockdown.