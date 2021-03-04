3 hours ago

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has cautioned drunkards not to take the Coronavirus vaccine and drink afterwards.

Dr. Okoe Boye advised that a person is only permitted to take alcohol, two or three days after being vaccinated.

The former Deputy Health Minister made this comment during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Wednesday, March 3.

Various vaccines have so far been developed and passed through clinical examinations aimed to build a strong immunity against the disease.

The Government of Ghana has currently procured 600,000 vaccines under the COVAX vaccine programme and is expected to take delivery of 42 million more vaccines to inoculate the citizenry against the deadly viral disease.

However, some Ghanaians have raised concerns over the efficacy and how long the vaccines could last in the human body.

Speaking to this on "Kokrokoo", Dr Oko Boye noted that alcohol create chemical reactions, so it's not advisable for persons to drink alcohol after taking the vaccine until after 48 hours.

"48 to 72 hours after the vaccine, even if you're someone who drinks daily; avoid . . . so that when the vaccine triggers its process, at least in 48 hours (two days to three days), the foundation for producing your 'soldiers'; it is well on course," he stated.