2 hours ago

Controversial Prophet Nigel Gaisie has indicated that it’s imperative that Churches are not taxed in the country.

According to him, the Churches in the country are tasked with praying for the country and therefore they cannot be taxed.

The prophet who has over the years been persecuted based his argument on the fact that what the Church does for the secular world, the secular world cannot do for the church.

He indicated that the country has always gone to the brink of destruction but the Church has always prayed to save it hence the need for the state to protect the church from any form of taxation.

“No the Churches should not be taxed. What the religious bodies does for secular world, secular world cannot do it for the religious bodies. We pray for everybody, Nana if not for the Church, Ghana always gets there if not for the prayers of our fathers of the land,” he said in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.

There has been calls on the government to tax churches in the country because it is now a money making venture for most Men of God ad therefore the country is supposed to gain some income from them to help in running the affairs of the country.

Source: MyNewsGh