1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, has caution Ghanaians not to rely on any minister who quits their position to run for President.

According to her, they cannot be trusted because most of them they fail to recognise problems in society adding that Ghanaians must resist the hypocrisy of such politicians.

“Do not trust any presidential candidate who only resigned to run for president and not because they saw wrongdoing and wanted to do the right thing,” she wrote.

Her post comes a few days after Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, tendered a resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his bid to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP.

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto officially resigned on January 10, 2023.

According to sources he resigned to focus on his Presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

The actress is and continues to be one of the biggest critics of bad governance in the country. The actress has maintained such a position for several years and continues to fight for the people of Ghana regardless of which government is in power.