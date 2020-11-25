1 hour ago

Greater Accra NDC’s organizer, Anthony Nukpenu has asked all alcoholics to desist from voting for the New Patriotic Party in the coming elections.

This statement was made after Honorable Kennedy Agyapong in one of his campaign tours said that the NDC wrote their manifesto after taking local gin (akpeteshie).

According to Anthony Nukpenu, this statement is disrespect to every Ghanaian who takes local gin or drinks alcohol.

He has therefore pleaded with all Ghanaians, specifically alcoholics to support the NDC since they all take in local gin.

He made this plea on Dadi FM, 101.1 on a show hosted by Abena Pokua Ahwenee.

In his own words, he said, “a lot of people take in local gin because there is nothing wrong with drinking it, but if you are a Ghanaian and you take in alcohol then do not vote for NPP”

He added that voting for NPP after hearing this statement from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong will make you a fool.

Source: Mybrytfmonline