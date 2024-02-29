1 hour ago

Following a spirited performance in the 3-3 draw against Zambia in Ndola, Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has expressed pride in her teammates' efforts despite their narrow defeat in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Despite Boaduwaa giving Ghana the advantage in the second half of the thrilling encounter, the Black Queens fell short, losing out on a place in the final of the qualifiers to the Copper Queens with a 4-3 aggregate score.

In a post-match reflection, Boaduwaa took to social media to commend the team's collective efforts, stating, "Despite the difficulty of this outcome, I am proud of the team's collective efforts.

Thank you for your unwavering support. We look forward to sharing more beautiful moments with you in the future."

With Zambia advancing to face Morocco in the final round of qualifiers for a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games, Ghana's attention will now shift to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

This marks a significant opportunity for Ghana, as they have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2018, aiming to make a strong statement on the continental stage.