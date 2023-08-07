4 hours ago

After an impressive four-year stint, Doris Boaduwaa, the attacking sensation, bids farewell to Hasaacas Ladies as she embarks on a new chapter in her career with ZFK Spartak in Serbia.

Joining Hasaacas Ladies in 2019, Doris has been a vital player, contributing significantly to the team's achievements and earning the opportunity to represent Ghana's national teams during her time with the club.

During her tenure as the former number 10, Doris has an impressive record:

🥈 AFCON Women's Championship 🏆 x1

WAFU ZoneB champion 🏆 x1

Ghana Women's League 🏆 x1

FA Cup 🏆 x1

First Ladies Cup 🏆 x1

Women's FA Super Cup

In addition to her trophy haul, Doris made 58 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and providing 23 assists.

The club acknowledges Doris's discipline and commitment during her stay, and we wish her the best of luck in her new venture with ZFK Spartak.