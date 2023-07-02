14 hours ago

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to urge the Attorney General to end the trail of embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

He also urged the Attorney General to file a nolle prosequi to end the trial of the re-elected MP for the Assin North constituency.

Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II made the appeal at the John Evans Atta Mills 10th Anniversary Commemorative lecture held in Sunyani.

The lecture was under the theme: “The Man, John Evans Atta Mills: 10 Years On.”

“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the president of the republic that if he has any role to play in that trial should be aborted. The Attorney General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision,” he stated.

Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II noted that the trial of James Gyakye Quayson will not bring any benefit to Ghanaians.

“Honestly, I don’t see the benefits this prosecution will bring Ghanaians. If he is in court, he can’t fulfil his mandate so the president and the Attorney General should do something urgently to end this matter, so we move on as Ghanaians,” he added.

Source: citifmonline