3 hours ago

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area has implored chiefs in the Bono Region to pool resources together to boost development for the well-being of the people.

He said it was time to make that unity of purpose pragmatic enough to fulfill the development aspirations manifested in the provision physical infrastructural projects needed by the communities to enhance their livelihoods.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II made the call when he was speaking at a grand durbar to climax 'Meko Bono' Home Coming and Festival which was on the theme ''Unifying Our People for Development through Tourism and Culture" in Sunyani.

The week-long event was initiated and organised by the ‘Bonofie’ with the support of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Sunyani Traditional Council, Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Centre for National Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The ‘Bonofie’is a wholly Ghanaian but international event organisation promoting the socio-cultural and economic development of the Bono and Bono East Regions.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs hinted the Bonoman Development Fund would soon be launched to create jobs to support the youth and therefore appealed to the chiefs to support that cause to make its implementation a success.

The 'Meko Bono' Home Coming and Festival, he said, had brought something new to the people of the region and declared “the festival is not going to remain in Sunyani but will spread through other parts of the two regions.”

Mrs Nana Ama Kwakye, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the ‘Bonofie' emphasised the event would be rotated across towns in the regions so that “no town is left out in the celebration.”