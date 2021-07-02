17 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association and Legon Cities Football Club have agreed to make tickets for the game between Legon Cities and Bechem United free of charge for Ladies.

The reason is to increase women patronage and also to grant access to female supporters who wish to watch the Women’s FA Cup final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies.

Legon Cities’ match day 32 fixture against Bechem United will be played right after the Women’s FA Cup final to complete the double header.

Rates for the match

Popular Stand - Ghc10

Centre Line Ghc-20

VIP- Ghc25

VVIP- Ghc30