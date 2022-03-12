2 hours ago

With immediate effect, a five (5) year sanction awaits Clubs and players who flout the Ghana Football Association’s registration policy on double registration.

The GFA has over the years taken time and invested resources into building a solid database system for all players, coaches and officials of clubs through the use of the FIFA Connect Registration System. Again, the Association has painstakingly taken the clubs through training and provided assistance to all clubs in the country on issues relating to registration and thus will not tolerate double registration.

Data integrity is very key to the Association and hence the investment into the use of data in all the activities of the Association. It must be noted that apart from compliance with all the requirements of the FIFA data systems, the Ghana Football Association is also registered with the Data Protection Commission of Ghana.

The GFA by this publication is sending words of caution to clubs and players and all stakeholders to desist from any action that will disturb the integrity of the database and mare the efforts and investment of the Association in building the database over the years.

All stakeholders including the clubs, players and officials are again reminded that, double registration is an affront on the GFA Regulation and a violation of the regulations that shall not be tolerated by the Association.

The Association will continue to offer training and education to all stakeholders on its systems including but not limited to the FIFA Connect System, Transfer Matching Systems (TMS), Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS), Competition Management Systems (CMS), the GFA APP, etc.