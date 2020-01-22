1 hour ago

Two MTN FA Cup preliminary matches will be played at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman this weekend despite the revocation of the operating license of the facility by the club licensing board of the Ghana Football Association, GFA.

The GFA, on Monday revoked the license for the use of the Carl Reindorf Park after three snakes were killed behind the park during the week 5 Ghana Premier League Match between Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak.

The decision to revoke the license was as a result of Liberty's failure to heed o the directives of the club licensing board to clear the trees around the facility.

All though the license is yet to be re-issued, The GFA have sanctioned two MTN FA Cup matches involving lower tier clubs to be played at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Attram De Wisser Academy will play Star Makers FC on Friday before Charity Stars host Danbort at the same venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liberty professionals have begun to take steps to clear the trees around the facility which will lead to the re-issuance of the license.