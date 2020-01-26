1 hour ago

Dozens of passengers in two buses escaped death on the Asuobi stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway in an accident involving multiple buses.

The incident occurred around 5:40 pm, Saturday.

Starrfm.com.gh filed that a Jeoun bus and a Hyundai Bus speeding from the Kumasi direction veered off the road in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming bus which was overtaking other vehicles.

“These two buses were coming from Kumasi. One Hyundai bus with registration number GE 564 -18 and then a Jeoun VIP Bus with registration number GS 8198-12 all coming from Kumasi. When they got to Asuboi, there is this Articulator truck is broken down and has occupied part of the road.

“So there was this VIP bus from Accra which did an overtaking and the driver of the Jeoun VIP bus saw that if he has to go he will crash with the bus so he veered off the road and the Hyundai bus following it also veered off the road and they climbed a small hill at the roadside,” an eyewitness Kwadwo Minta told Starr News.

He said occupants in the buses who were injured have been rushed to Suhum government Hospital and a Health Center nearby for treatment.

This accident comes barely two weeks after at least 35 passengers died on the Cape Coast Takoradi road when a Man Diesel with registration number GR 5704-18 which was travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast and a Hyundai bus with registration number GN 3780-10 from Cape Coast towards Takoradi crashed head-on.

Starrfm.com.gh