47 minutes ago

I am no lawyer, but I have commonse aplenty. But the behaviour of Ghana's current Supreme Court gives the bottom line that as far as the Election Petition in concerned, the Justices' collective mind is made up.

Are these Justices telling us that they are pleased and satisfied with the changing numbers Jean Mensa and her team presented to declare a winner of the last election? Are the Justices not interested in how the winner/loser was determined?

Or these Justices'are not Ghanaians, so care less how things got done?

So, in effect, this Supreme Court is telling the world that an EC can conjure any figures in an election, declare a winner and will not be answerable to anyone. Is that not what these Justices are telling us?

I have no problem with the legal teams of the respondents; they did what they should do.

I have no problem with the legal team of the Petitioner either. But the actions of the Justices confound me no end.

Not even once did any one of the Justices dissent in their rulings; as if they were listening with only one ear to all the presentations in court. Not once!

In the petition on 2013 there were majority decisions but right now all rulings were (or are) unanimous. How? How has the law become mathematics that two plus two must always equal four?

Could Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who taught all the Justices, be so wrong in all his brilliant presentations that he made no legal sense to his students anymore?

Unless these Justices are cocooned in a tight soundproof environment, where they hear nothing, see nothing and do nothing, and with the political climate Ghana is in today, every single Ghanaian predicted every ruling of this Supreme Court.

What we didn't reckon is the fact that all the rulings would be UNANIMOUS. Somewhere, I quoted a Law Professor who said a country is is peril whose Supreme Court is predictable.

This Supreme Court seems to tell us that public office holders are not answerable for their actions in the performance of their constitutionally mandated functions.

I have spoken to many lawyers and a good number of them cannot wrap their minds round what's going on in the petition hearing.

Shall we say to this lends credence to an official of the ruling Party who said they will be in power for 30 years?

Of course, nothing ends with the Justices; they are themselves unswerable to the Law of Karma.

Time will surely tell.