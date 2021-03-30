1 hour ago

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante has backed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia's membership on Parliament’s Service Board.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia was appointed by Speaker Alban Babgin.

Mr Alban Bagbin informed the House of his decision on Monday, March 29 but his decision was met with opposition from some members of the Advisory Committee.

They argued that appointing Mr. Asiedu Nketia on the Board "may amount to an undesired intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a political party and may not in the circumstances bode well for the independence of parliament since he [Asiedu Nketa] is the General Secretary of a major political party''.

But the Speaker defended the NDC Chief Scribe emphasizing that ''the former Parliamentary Service Board had Honorable Hackman Owusu Agyeman as a member of the board and Hackman Owusu Agyeman later became the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party''.

"That one was no intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a member of a political party?" he quizzed.

"What is good for the gander is also good for the goose," he added.

Contributing to Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Dr. Asah Asante found nothing wrong with appointing Mr. Asiedu Nketia to the Board.

According to him, he supports the appointment but on condition that it doesn't contravene the laws of the country.

"I support it if it doesn't infract any Parliamentary law that they can enlist someone from a different party to join that group. What should be my issue in this? If it's not against the laws and will bring the results, why would I impede it? Because every work we do in this nation, we do it for better result. So, if Mr. Asiedu Nketia has got the knowledge, experience and expert; why would I be worried? It doesn't worry me at all," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.