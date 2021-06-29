3 hours ago

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says Vice President Dr Mahammudu Bawumia has the potential to lead the party to victory in 2024 when given the opportunity.

According to the regional leadership of the part, Vice President Bawumia is very popular at the political front and has also demonstrated his competence that he could help the party break the eight-year political hold on power.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Mohammed Baantima Samba who made this observation at the final funeral rites of the late Upper East Regional Youth Organiser, Mr Solomon Latif at Bolgatanga last Sunday said, “the NPP currently wants somebody who can lead us to break the eight years string in 2024 and so far, Dr Bawumia has demonstrated his capabilities as a person who can to lead us to victory [sic]”.

For him, “Dr Bawumia has done a great job for the government and the party especially in the 2016 and 2020 elections” pointing out that he (Dr Bawumia) has increased votes from northern Ghana for the party.

Mr Samba further stressed that considering what Dr Bawumia has done for the party, it will not be difficulty for him to marshal his experiences to retain power for the party in 2024 presidential elections against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Funeral

The Upper East Regional Youth Organiser (Solomon Latif) passed on at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in on Friday, May 14, 2021, after a short illness.

Dr Bawumia and other Ministers of state as well as NPP party stalwarts, including The Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, Deputy Minister for Transport, Mr Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Abdulai Abanga, Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Mr Habib Iddrisu, Council of Elders Member, Sule Yerimia attended the funeral.

Agenda 2024

For the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, the leadership of the party in region as well as all the constituency executives had declared their support for Dr Bawumia because they believe that he could help the party improve on its electoral fortunes in 2024.

He said the time had come for members of the NPP to look beyond ethnicity and self-interest in order to support Dr Bawumia to continue the good works of President Akufo-Addo, saying “many people think NPP cannot retain power after the eight years, so it is time to break the string”.

He added that “right now, our main agenda is breaking the eight years in 2024 and that can be achieved only if we collectively support someone who is well marketed and can unite the rank and file of the party”.

Mr Samba said considering the current political dispensation, any attempt to “set aside Dr. Bawumia would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024”.

The Regional Chairman, therefore, called on the rank and file of the NPP to rally behind Vice President Bawumia to improve on the fortunes of the party in the next elections.

NPP tradition

On his part, the Deputy Northern Secretary of NPP, Mr Yussif Danjumah said “if we want to break the eight years, then it means that we have to support the Vice President, the Northern Region NPP is solidly behind him for the utmost interest of the party.”

“When you look at NPP, our tradition is Danquah, Busia and Dombo. Now it is the turn of the Dombos to lead”, he noted.