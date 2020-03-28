1 hour ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumua, has followed the exemplary gesture of President Akufo-Addo by donating three months of his salary to Ghana's COVID-19 Fund.

In his broadcast to the nation on Friday night, President Akufo-Addo, among other measures, announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund to raise money to mitigate the impact of the virus on vulnerable Ghanaians who have been affected.

The President also revealed he had instructed the Controller and Accountant General to pay his next three months salary to support the Fund.

Vice President Bawumia has also confirmed his next three months' salary will be paid to the COVID-19 Fund to support it.

"To support the kind gesture by the President of directing the Controller and Accountant General to pay his April, May and June salaries to Covid-19 Fund, I am donating three months of my salary starting from April to support the fight against Covid-19," Vice President Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

While sympathizing with those who have fallen victim to the virus, Dr. Bawumia also urged all to adhere strictly to measures announced by the government to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Fellow Ghanaians, March has been a sorrowful month for us as a nation with the Covid-19 infection," wrote the Vice President.

"Samira and I empathize with all infected with the virus, and we wish them a speedy recovery. We also express our sympathies to families of those who have lost their lives through the virus. May the souls of the departed rest in the bossom of God."

"Last night, President Akufo-Addo's address to the nation anchored on the bold measures taken by the government to help contain the Coronavirus pandemic and prevent further spread."

The Vice President was optimistic that if government's preventive protocols are observed, the country will overcome the virus.

"Ultimately, we should all endeavour to stay at home, observe the preventive measures and together create a Covid-19-free society."

Ghanaweb