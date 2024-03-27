3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined thousands of Muslims from all walks of life on Wednesday afternoon to observe the Janaiza prayers for Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, the wife of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Hajia Rahmatu passed away on Wednesday morning in Accra.

The Janaiza is a mandatory pre-burial prayer for Muslims, and the departed is buried immediately after the prayers.

Vice President Bawumia and thousands of Muslims attended the prayers, which sought Allah's mercy for the deceased, fondly called Hajia Amaria.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the prayers himself.

Hajia Rahmatu has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.