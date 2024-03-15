3 hours ago

In a significant move aimed at ensuring every Ghanaian child's access to identification from the moment of birth, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, officially launched the Ghana Card Number at Birth system on Thursday, March 14.

The launch took place at the Ga North Municipal Hospital in Ofankor, Accra.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the Ghana Card at birth represents more than just a unique identification; it symbolizes a commitment to guaranteeing the recognition of Ghanaian children's identity and rights right from the start of their lives.

"It’s a testament to our commitment to building an effective, efficient, responsive, and accountable public sector that meets the needs of the Ghanaian citizenry," stated the Vice President.

He highlighted the numerous benefits of the Ghana Card number at birth system, including facilitating access to healthcare, education, social welfare programs, and other essential services, thereby safeguarding the rights and entitlements of both mothers and children.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia elaborated on how the system promises to provide documentary evidence of legal identity, social relationships, and rights from birth, thereby ensuring social protection and effective planning of essential services such as health, education, and social welfare.

"It enables effective planning of essential services like health, education, and social welfare which supports economic growth, poverty reductions, generate continuous demographic data for better management and sectorial improvement in health and wellbeing," he emphasized.

The introduction of the Ghana Card Number at Birth system marks a significant milestone in ensuring universal identification and access to essential services for all Ghanaian citizens from the very beginning of their lives.