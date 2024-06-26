10 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reportedly chosen the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 election.

According to a report from myjoyonline.com, the NPP flagbearer presented NAPO as his running mate during a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

JoyNews' Presidential Affairs correspondent, Elton Brobbey, stated that after the vice president presented his choice of running mate to President Akufo-Addo, the president offered advice and shared his thoughts before ultimately accepting Dr. Bawumia's choice.

"He was first elected to Parliament on June 1, 2008, and successfully re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He has served on the Health, Appointment, and Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament.

"In 2017, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as Education Minister, and he currently holds the position of Energy Minister. His name is Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO," the journalist reported.