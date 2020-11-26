2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia will later this evening deliver an address on the state of the country's economy.

This is to tell Ghanaians how the economy is doing as part of what has been dubbed the Nation Building Updates.

The event will be held at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana at 7:00 pm prompt.

It was made known in a statement issued to the press on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 and signed by the Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide.

According to the statement, “the Vice President will be expected to outline the various interventions and milestones achieved under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo within the 3 years and 10 months of his administration and lay out the next steps going into the second term of the administration.”

The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by government under the auspices of the Ministry of Information to provide updates on key government’s projects, policies and interventions.

The session will be aired live on all major television, radio and new media platforms across the country.

Subsequent updates on other government events and programmes will follow in the coming weeks.

This evening's presentation will be the second of its kind for the Vice-President and the 12th in the NBU series. It is also expected to shed light on the some measures the NPP government has undertaken to rebuild the Ghanaian economy.