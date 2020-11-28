4 hours ago

Dr. Christiana Baah has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as COVID-19 for the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup match between Ashantigold and Salitas at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Dr. Baah will be responsible for devising and administering CAF’s COVID-19 operational policy at that match venue.

She will also ensure that the two clubs and all stakeholders would comply with the Matchday protocols.

The match is scheduled for Sunday November 29 and will kick off at 3:00pm.