1 hour ago

In a pulsating encounter at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, DR Congo managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the highly-rated Morocco after an early opener from Achraf Hakimi was canceled out.

The Atlas Lions quickly took the lead in the sixth minute when Hakimi expertly finished a setup by Hakim Ziyech.

However, DR Congo found a route back into the game when VAR awarded them a penalty in the 42nd minute following a Moroccan handball in the box.

Cedric Bakambu stepped up to take the penalty but missed a golden opportunity to equalize as his shot went wide, evading the Moroccan goalkeeper's intervention.

Nevertheless, the Leopards eventually drew level with 15 minutes left on the clock when Silas Katompa Mvumpa converted Elia Meschack's assist.

The teams couldn't be separated in this entertaining Group F clash, leaving Morocco at the top with four points, DR Congo in second with two points, and everything still to play for in the group.

Morocco will face Zambia in their next match, while DR Congo takes on Tanzania in their final pool matches on Wednesday.

After this compelling match between the group's leading teams, both still have AFCON qualification within their grasp.