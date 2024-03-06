3 hours ago

Dr. Dodzie Numekevor has stepped into the role of interim Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) following the departure of Professor Peter Twumasi.

The appointment, endorsed by Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, offers Mr. Numekevor a 14-day period to confirm acceptance of the position.

This transition comes on the heels of the removal of Professor Peter Twumasi, who served as Director General for six years.

The decision to terminate Twumasi's tenure was communicated to the board after he was summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters and failed to secure leniency through appeals.

According to the communique issued to the board, Professor Twumasi was unsuccessful in persuading the appointing authority to extend his tenure, resulting in his removal from the position.

Professor Twumasi had taken up the Director General role on December 10, 2018, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who stepped down amidst allegations stemming from the 'number 12' expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.

Furthermore, as part of organizational changes within the NSA, several regional officials, including Salamatu Alhassan, Alexander Tiiku, Emmanuel Appiah, and Daniel Sarpei, have been reassigned to the head office in Accra.