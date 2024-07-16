29 minutes ago

Nana Ohene Ntow, former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current leading member of the Movement for Change, on Monday, July 15, locked horns with the Spokesperson for Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over a historical account regarding the fathers of the Vice President and former President John Dramani Mahama.

During their discussions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Gideon Boako, lauding Dr. Bawumia in the second phase of his campaign tour of the Northern Regions, made reference to a historical development where John Mahama's father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was replaced by Dr. Bawumia's father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, as a Minister of State for the Northern Region under the Nkrumah regime.

But Nana Ohene Ntow dropped a bombshell in his reaction to Dr. Boako's comment.

In his explanation about the circumstances that led to Dr. Bawumia's father becoming a Minister, Nana Ohene Ntow claimed Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia was appointed a Minister because he "misinformed" Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, resulting in the removal of Mahama's father.

He insisted Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia somehow sabotaged Mahama's father to occupy his position, stressing, "to the extent that after President Nkrumah did the change, he had to apologize later to President Mahama's father because the fact was that Dr. Bawumia's father misinformed the President about something he claimed Mahama's father had done."

Nana Ohene Ntow's assertions agitated Dr. Gideon Boako, who replied, "I don't expect you with your experience in politics to say that Dr. Bawumia's father went to gossip... It's a rumor."

He restated, "with your experience in politics, you don't say," but was quickly interjected by Ohene Ntow, who vehemently cautioned him, saying, "don't insult my intelligence."

But Gideon Boako maintained, "You are also insulting the Vice President's father. No, no, no. What you did is absolutely wrong; it's absolutely wrong. It's a gross disrespect to the Vice President and his father!... This is below the belt. This is uncalled-for; this is gross disrespect to the Bawumia family, and you are lying on this platform."