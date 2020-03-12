1 hour ago

Dr Ibrahim Imoro Anyars, Founder of Repairer Foundation and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, has pledged to support Tamale West Hospital and the Tamale Central Hospital.

According to him, these hospitals lack Hot Water Facilities in the delivery of healthcare to patients.

Against this background, Dr Anyars has promised to provide Hot Water Facilities for the two hospitals.

The two public health facilities, which are situated in his constituency, serve thousands of constituents in the area. Dr Anyars is also popularly known as ‘Barhama’.

He, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps, made this statement while addressing loyalist group of young ladies named ‘Barhama Ladies.’

This was after a thorough cleanup exercise and donation to the Tamale Central Hospital by the group.

“From my childhood days till now, I see caretakers of hospitalised patients commute every morning to these hospitals carrying flasks filled with hot water. I want to save them the stress by providing Hot Water Facilities in the hospitals as soon as possible,” Dr Anyars promised.

He thanked the ‘Barhama Ladies’ for their hard work and dedication towards his campaign, and urged them to continue with the good work in their activities and spread his campaign messages in order to come out victorious after this year’s December 7 general election.

‘Barhama Ladies’, led by Hajia Mutiatu Sayibu Dinnani, embarked on a thorough cleanup exercise at the Tamale Central Hospital and also donated sanitary pads, baby diapers, among other items to the maternity wards of the facility last Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Hajia Mutiatu said the group took the initiative to demonstrate to the public the need for a clean environment and to drum home their parliamentary candidates’ dream of making Tamale Central the cleanest constituency in Tamale.

She said as a group of young ladies, their understanding of the vulnerability and plight of women during pregnancy and labour is the reason they chose to donate to the maternity wards of the facility.

Pregnant women and mothers of newborn babies, who were beneficiaries of the items, expressed joy and appreciation for the gesture and thanked the ‘Barhama Ladies’ team.

They also prayed for victory for Dr Anyars to become the next Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency on the ticket of the NPP.

On his part, Medical Superintendent of the Tamale Central Hospital, Dr Mahamadu Mbiniwaya expressed appreciation and prayed Dr Anyars emerges victorious and continue the good work for the Tamale Central Hospital and good people of the area.

‘Barhama Ladies’ is a political loyalist group which was formed in May 2019, to campaign towards attaining victory for Dr Anyars, NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central constituency and the NPP as a whole.

The group has an active membership of over 150 young ladies. They go by a slogan in Dagbani, ‘Bobgu N-nye Yaa’, literally meaning ‘Unity is strength.’

Source: Adomonline.com