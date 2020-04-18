42 minutes ago

Management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwa has disclosed that the club's Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is taking steps to pay the $240,000 fine that has been imposed on the club by FIFA.

In the last few weeks that club have been saddled with a mammoth fine stemming from a transaction done by the club in 2015 with Esperance.

Supporters of the club had written to the club's management to help contribute to clear off the debt but the Executive Chairman says due to the COVID-19 and its impact financially he will settle the debts and later the supporters can help reimburse or contribute in paying later on.

This was made public by Nana Kwame Dankwa a managemnet member of the club in an interview with Joy Sports.

Kotoko have been given up to May 17 by the world governing football body, FIFA to pay $240,000 to Tunisian giants Esperance or face stricter sanctions.

Asante Kotoko were fined by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for the illegal transfer of Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 who was then on the books of the Tunisian club.

In a statement released by FIFA the debtor (Asante Kotoko) have been given a deadline of 30 days to settle the Creditor (Esperance).