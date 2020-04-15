1 hour ago

Former management member of Asante Kotoko Edmund Ackah says that the club's Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei brought failed Norwegian trainer to the club all on his own.

He says he literally dumped the coach onto the club as he single handedly contacted the coach, lodged him in a hotel before handing him over to the club's CEO George Amoako.

"He single-handedly contacted Zachariassen, lodged him at a hotel at East Legon before handing him over to George Amoako and Nana Kwame Dankwah.

Ackah again blamed the Executive Chairman for the compensation awarded against the club after the sacking of C.K Akonnor as they the management had reached a settlement with C.K but the Executive Chairman decided against the agreed fee before C.K Akonnor dragged the club to the coaches and player status committee for billions of cedis.

"Even on CK Akonnor's issue, he insulted us(management) when he sought our opinion,after agreeing with CK to pay him off at GHc 50,000 Dr Kwame Kyei said he will only pay GHc20,000 and now Kotoko have to pay over billion whose fault is it.

"You mention laws of the game on issues to him,then he start spewing that there's no need for the laws" he stressed.