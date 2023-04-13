49 minutes ago

The semifinal games of this year's MTN FA Cup tournament will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Abrankese near Kumasi.

Semifinalist for the competition was confirmed last weekend when King Faisal caused a massive upset by eliminating Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars 3-1 on penalties while Dreams FC ousted struggling Legon Cities with a last-gasp solitary goal in extra time.

There was also a spot in the last four for lower-tier side Skyy FC as they made light work of familiar foes Ebusua Dwarfs by beating them 2-1 while Nsoatreman FC also dumped Real Tamale United (RTU) from the competition at their own backyard with a 1-0 win.

King Faisal will take on Nsoatreman FC in the all-Premier League clash in the semifinals while Dreams FC will also host Skyy FC in the other semifinal game.

The matches will take place on May 13th and 14th, 2023.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.