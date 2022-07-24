7 hours ago

Ambitious Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy(BYFA) has appointed promotion expert Kobina Amissah as their new coach.

His appointment will exponentially increase their chances of securing promotion from Zone II into the Ghana Premier League next season with the mere appointment of coach Kobina Amissah who seem to have the Midas touch in the Division One.

According to our sources, the team which is owned by Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei and managed by his sons will pay Amissah GHC90,000 if he manages to secure qualification into the elite division as his qualification bonus.

With this appointment, coach Johnson Smith will be elevated to the Technical Directorship role at the club.

He is famed for his penchant for helping teams qualify for the Ghana Premier League and after finishing a job recently for Bibiani Gold Stars coach Kobina Amissah left his role.

As if he is averse to coaching in the Premier League, the promotion expert left his role at Gold Stars after promotion and took over at Samartex who were then in Division One.

Kobina Amissah, an expert in qualifying teams from the lower tier side to the Premier League, helped the Bibiani-based side achieve the holy grail at the start of the 2020/2021 season before he decided to end his stay with the club.

He won Zone II at a canter as his side Gold Stars lost just two games to secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Kobina Amissah has secured qualifications with Elmina Sharks, Berekum Chelsea, and Sekondi Hasaacas among others.