The fate of Dr. Kwame Kyei as the Executive Chairman of the club looks gloomy and grim each passing day.

The oil magnate has come under incessant pressure from a section of the club supporters and portions f the media for his handling of various judgement debts under his reign.

But it appears the last straw that will break the camel's back is the press release issued by the owner of the club his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Since the Dr. Kwame Kyei was handed the reigns of the club some three years ago, Manhyia has barely issued such a strongly worded statement about his administration.

Kotoko has been saddled with judgement debts issues with the $240,000 FIFA imposed fine for the illegal signing of Emmanuel Clottey from Esperance in 2o15 weighing heavily on the neck of the club.

That aside Kotoko have to pay former coach C.K Akonnor billions of Ghana cedis as severance package for the termination of his three year contract nine months into the job.

The club have already settle compensation payments to Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariasen who was sacked and dragged the club to the player and coaches status committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Dr. Kwame Kyei has been accused on mismanagement in some quarters for the way and manner he handled the above stated issues bringing crippling debts to the club.

In an unprecedented move since taking over the club three years ago, Dr Kyei has been asked to submit a report of his tenure which normally signals the end of the life span of a Kotoko management.

''The Executive Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has submitted the report of his administration for the three years of his mandate," the statement by Chief of Staff of Mahyia read.

''The report is being evaluated for the consideration of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, and an announcement will be made in due course on the future.''

The life patron of the club dissolved the Paul Adu Gyamfi-led board in a similar fashion upon receiving their final report and interim accounts for the 2015/2016 Premier League season before appointing Dr. Kwame Kyei's administration.

Whiles a committee reportedly to be chaired by Bantamahene Baffour asare Amankwatia has been formed to probe the Emmanuel Clottey saga.