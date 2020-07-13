50 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako says the club should pay players and members of staff who were involved in that gruesome accident the necessary compensation.

That accident killed the then deputy equipment officer of the club, Mr Asare with several players and officials of the club sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Even till now some players and staff claim they are still suffering the effects of that gruesome crush some three years ago.

According to Isaac Amoako, they have no intentions of dragging the club to court but has pleaded with the club to do the needful as donations that were sent in was for the players and they were also promised by Dr Kyei that they will be given compensation.

“Dr Kwame Kyei promised us that donations coming in will be given to us but after a year there was no response that is why we created a group to address our concerns,” Amoako told Happy FM.

“After three years we have not received any compensation from the accident and it is worrying. We don’t have any intentions of taking the case to court to demand what is due but we should get our compensation,” he said.