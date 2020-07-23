2 hours ago

The NPP initially thought by compiling a new voters register, their December election win was a done deal. Now, they have realized that somebody has deceived them. To still ensure their win, they have resorted to intimidations, killings, injuring people, forcing children to contract Coronavirus and illegally campaigning in schools where parents are not even allowed access to their children.

Considering the amount of violence and killings in this registration exercise, one should ask if this registration is worth it. The battle lines are drawn for the December elections and it is going to be violent. Anyone who is still dreaming that we are going to have a smooth, free and fair elections in December must be sick.

You see, when you compare the appointees of John Kuffour to Nana Addo, it is like the appointees of John Kuffour went to a special training for wisdom, humility and governance. You can see that the appointees of Nana Addo, even to the Supreme Court are a bunch of 140 idiots and others.

If someone has told Nana Addo that the violence during this registration is an isolated one, then he has been misled again. The violence is across the country, and he needs to immediately use his “fellow Ghanaians” news broadcast to address that.

Hon Oko Boye used thugs to intimidate the Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku, Hon. Ben Ayiku Narh, in his own store. Oko Boye is walking free like there is no evidence to prosecute. Hon. Hawa Koomson, a minister and an MP, who should know better, fired a gun at a registration center. She did that to intimidate those who were registering for her competitor. She is still at post and walking free like there is no evidence to prosecute. Ghana has now become a jungle with headless leadership ruling it.

I hope it is correct that the intelligence I am picking suggests that about 70 to 80 percent of those registering are registering out of their frustration, hunger and anger. They are going to vote out of their frustration, hunger and anger on December 7.

When the NPP called for a new voters register, I warned them to be careful what they wished for. If violence was part of their original plans, then they are animals that do not have to stay in power after January 07, 2021. In the midst of rising cases of Coronavirus and these violence, you are the best judge if this voters registration is worth it.

I personally think Ghana needs another house cleaning exercise and it should start with you on December 7, 2020. I hope the incoming President, John Mahama, has read this.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.