52 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will be playing at their fourth FIFA World Cup tournament next month when they play in Qatar.

It appears the preparation for the tournament is not only carnal but also spiritual as the founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has declared a 40-day prayer and fasting for the team.

The revered man of God in an interview with GTV disclosed that he has held private prayer sessions with some players of the Black Stars.

He disclosed that Moses Foh Amoaning has coerced him to pray with some players of the Black Stars and also added that he has declared a 40-day prayer and fasting for the team.

"Most of us are going to Qatar,he said

"Most of the players are young men I have inspired in so many ways," he added.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.